A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Channel gifts, passion for good

This isn’t an advice column for the lovelorn nor tips for where to take someone for Valentine’s Day. Instead it’s intended to reflect on a person’s gifts, passion and eagerness to find a “good match.” I propose a match that connects neighbors.
Columbus churches connect others for a good match. Members do it on their own as groups or individuals, but also under an umbrella called “Columbus Area Resources, Engagement and Support” or CARES. Clergy hammered out a mission statement this past year, defining who the group is and why it exists. It’s a coalition of churches, agencies and caregivers dedicated to fostering a community of gospel hope, mutual respect and reciprocal partnerships where everyone thrives. We envision a community that thrives with sufficient financial resources and engaged volunteers, with both human and divine support.
CARES is all about connecting neighbors for good, which suggests several meanings.
- abundance or bountiful, as in a good harvest, which farmers hope for
- suitable, as in good to wear or good to eat
- sufficient, as in good care or good hands
- kind or benevolent, as in good intentions
- overall welfare, as in the common good, especially for those in need
Cupid – that ancient Roman god of love – also connects people for good. That meaning of good connotes “certain to last,” as in good for years to come, or permanent, as in marriage – “for better, for worse and ‘for good.’” The mythical Cupid is usually pictured as a winged cherub-like creature with bow and arrow in hand. Cupid’s victims are stirred to romantic love, passion and good works directed to another equally love-stricken soul.
According to ancient myth I should be crediting Cupid for his benevolent hand in inspiring my pledge of undying love for Sue, to whom I proposed marriage 30 years ago on Valentine’s Day. From a Christian perspective I regard it as a marriage made in heaven but lived here on earth.
But I still like the idea of Cupid the Matchmaker; I see myself or anyone in that role. We can be as discerning as Cupid in matching single parents, the recently widowed or divorced, or those seeking love. It might be one healer sharing with another, one single parent with another, one widow with a widower, or one cancer survivor with another. I am like a spiritual matchmaker or a metaphorical Cupid.
A recent example comes to mind. I made a match this past month involving a couple in their 20s, not yet engaged but living together. I referred them to a pastor who leads a serious-relationships class for the almost engaged, the engaged and the newly married; they eagerly plan to attend.
Channel passion, hurts and cares into the lives of others. A church, a pastor and CARES are good places to start.
Visit www.facebook.com and search for “CARES Columbus WI” or contact the United Methodist Church at 920-623-3625 or columbusumc@cbusumc.net for more information regarding CARES.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.
