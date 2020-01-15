A Columbus pastor’s perspective: I am second, but we are one

Then Five said, "But I’m one more than Four, so anything that Four claims, I can claim one extra."

Six, of course, had a great deal to say for himself because six means half-a-dozen. Nothing could be more important than Six.

Then Number Seven spoke, "Well, there are seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, the seven cardinal virtues, seven deadly sins and all the rest, so Number Seven has as good a claim as any to be most important."

Number Eight came in to say, "Well, after all, if you know anything about rowing, it’s an eight on the river that really matters."

Number Nine put in his claim because if three is key, then three times three must be really important.

By the time Ten, Eleven and Twelve spoke up, the discussion got so heated that the language used by Numbers Ten, Eleven, and Twelve could not be repeated in polite company or the Columbus Journal.