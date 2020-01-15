A Columbus pastor’s perspective: I am second, but we are one

To ring in the New Year or call our people to worship, we pull a huge rope that rings our huge church bell. It’s a workout, all that pulling. But it works its intended effect: One member shows up just in time; the rest get quiet.
Our one huge bell at First Presbyterian rings in harmony with itself, but what happens with more than one? Say you have 12 or more, as does Faith Lutheran Church. FLC has a wonderful bell choir, plus a 50-person choir—all to help celebrate on February 9, their “50 years of faith.” (More on that in a future blog.) FLC member, Alan Strohschein, retells the legend of The Big Tower Full of Bells, to make a related point. Here’s how that legend goes:
There were 12 of them. And each bell thought that he must be more important than the rest, and so they had an argument on the subject.
Number One bell said, "Well, I’m Number One, meaning, I’m the most important. I ring first, there can be no doubt about that."
Number Two interrupted, "No, no, no. One is nothing without Two."
Number Three chipped in rather angrily and said, "If you boys knew any theology, you would know that, of course, Three is the number that counts."
But before he had finished Number Four said, "With four bells you’ve got the perfect square. I must be the most important."
Then Five said, "But I’m one more than Four, so anything that Four claims, I can claim one extra."
Six, of course, had a great deal to say for himself because six means half-a-dozen. Nothing could be more important than Six.
Then Number Seven spoke, "Well, there are seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, the seven cardinal virtues, seven deadly sins and all the rest, so Number Seven has as good a claim as any to be most important."
Number Eight came in to say, "Well, after all, if you know anything about rowing, it’s an eight on the river that really matters."
Number Nine put in his claim because if three is key, then three times three must be really important.
By the time Ten, Eleven and Twelve spoke up, the discussion got so heated that the language used by Numbers Ten, Eleven, and Twelve could not be repeated in polite company or the Columbus Journal.
But they did not get the last word. Another character was present, the Spirit of the Tower, and the Spirit of the Tower spoke at last: "My Children, stop! Be silent. You’re all talking a great deal of nonsense, because the real point is that none of you is important at all by yourself. We’re only here to be used by God, and for God’s glory. And it’s only when we work all together that we do any good for God or man. So, stop talking! Ring all together, and strike all together, at midnight, to the glory of God!"
If church bells do not ring as one—if believers do not sing or act in unison—selfishness and cacophony drown out any unity or harmony. Our music-making is “just a noisy gong or clanging symbol, if we have not love”—as the apostle Paul says in his famous love chapter (I Corinthians 13). Being second fiddle in an orchestra is helpful, though “playing second fiddle” is a put down in most other settings. No one, it seems, wants to be Number Two.
But I do. I have no tattoos, but if I did, one would say what my undershirt says: “I am second.” I wear that next to my skin, especially on Sundays when I preach, reminding me that the one I serve is "Numero Uno."
On a related note, “I am second” and “We Are One” is a theme of our big ecumenical event happening Jan. 26.
As reported last week, the “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” Jan. 18-25, gives Christians an annual opportunity to continue their quest for the unity they already share in Christ. Locally we gather at the Pavilion in Columbus, on January 26 at 2 pm, to praise God and to deepen our understanding of the ecumenical movement.
For one Sunday afternoon, we set politics and religion aside to gather at a neutral site and bring together a diverse program. Dr. Jonathan Overby will co-host—with Sandy Schieble (we hope). Music will come from Leotha Stanley and friends, Sheila Shigley, MLK Women’s Mass Choir, and more. Area pastors will be there to greet you, and the Lord will be there to encourage us all. Come, help us bridge what divides us. Let us sing as one.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.