A guide to hunting ethically

Avoid becoming a hunter that gives the sport a bad name. When unethical decisions are made in the field, the result can be people getting a false impression of all hunters being disrespectful to nature.
Whether you are a beginner or have numerous years under your belt, some guidelines must never be broken.
Take a look at some ways to ensure you’re hunting ethically, as provided by the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Practice makes perfectAny time you are responsible for taking a life, it must be practiced with extreme care. Make sure to spend ample time brushing up on your shooting accuracy at the range.
Also, ensure your weapon is safe for use and your partners are just as committed to honing their skills.
A factor that is often forgotten during the heat of the moment is to try to make your shots as efficient as possible. Taking down wildlife quickly and least painfully is critical. Avoid becoming excited when you’re staring down the sights and firing a shot that will only wound the animal. You may spend the rest of the day tracking the prey, which will be left suffering.
Respect property and landownersAlways ask for permission to hunt if you will be on private property. Not only can failing to do so land you in serious legal trouble, it’s also unethical and against the rules. You should also do your best to respect the area by picking up after yourself.
Bring along garbage bags to clean up any water bottles or snack wrappers to leave the ground as you found it. If you are hunting on private property, consider thanking the owner by gifting them a portion of the game you capture.
Hunters will likely come across those enjoying recreational activities while outdoors. Be courteous and careful when interacting with a peer, and always investigate a noise before opening fire.
Respect animalsThe prey you hunt should be respected both during the hunt and at the time of harvest. When preparing your own meat, don’t allow any to waste and dispose of the carcass properly. While taking pictures with a downed trophy is acceptable, make sure they are honorable.
Too many trophy hunters spread tasteless photos of their wildlife in unethical poses across social media and beyond, painting the sport under a shameful light.