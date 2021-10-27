A guide to hunting ethically

Avoid becoming a hunter that gives the sport a bad name. When unethical decisions are made in the field, the result can be people getting a false impression of all hunters being disrespectful to nature.

Whether you are a beginner or have numerous years under your belt, some guidelines must never be broken.

Take a look at some ways to ensure you’re hunting ethically, as provided by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Practice makes perfectAny time you are responsible for taking a life, it must be practiced with extreme care. Make sure to spend ample time brushing up on your shooting accuracy at the range.

Also, ensure your weapon is safe for use and your partners are just as committed to honing their skills.

A factor that is often forgotten during the heat of the moment is to try to make your shots as efficient as possible. Taking down wildlife quickly and least painfully is critical. Avoid becoming excited when you’re staring down the sights and firing a shot that will only wound the animal. You may spend the rest of the day tracking the prey, which will be left suffering.