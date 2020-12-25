A look back at some 2020 Daily Citizen headlines you may have missed

Pandemic and politics dominated news coverage around the world in 2020 including locally.
While the Daily Citizen staff wrote more than 100 articles about the COVID-19 pandemic starting with an article Feb. 13 about how local health care facilities were preparing, the staff also covered many other topics of interest throughout the year.
We pledge to keep bringing critical information to readers about COVID-19, but here are some of the other top news of 2020 that can be found at wiscnews.com/bdc.
Voters had say
It was a good year for women seeking elected posts in Dodge County. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen won a second term in the April election after facing two opponents, Al Winter who lost in the primary, and Jeff Kohman who was defeated April 7. Glewen won 61% of the vote in April. Kristine Snow won a close race against James Sempf for the Branch 4 Judge seat in Dodge County Circuit Court. Snow won 10,349 votes, or 50.73%, and Sempf won 10,014 votes, or 49.09%. Snow is the first female Dodge County Circuit Court judge. In Waupun, incumbent mayor Julie Nickel handily won over challenger Jay Graff.
Mayville voters approved a referendum to sell the city’s golf course, with the caveat that it remain a golf course, 78% to 22%. The course was subsequently sold to RSS Properties for $150,000 this fall.
School referenda for Columbus and Dodgeland were approved by voters. In Columbus, voters approved $30 million to make significant upgrades to its facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The Dodgeland School District will have updates done to the 20-year-old school at a cost of $17 million.
Voters in the city of Beaver Dam approved a referendum in November to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department. The net increase of expenses in the 2021 city budget for the new positions will be $428,362.The city will lose funds from the state’s expenditure restraint program, expected to be over $300,000, because of the referendum in 2022. The city’s fund balance will cover the loss.
State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau easily defeated Democrat and businessman Tom Palzewicz to represent the deeply conservative 5th Congressional District. He succeeds retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who served more than 40 years in Congress.
Changing times
The iconic Nancy’s Notions sewing supplies company in Beaver Dam was sold, ending decades of success that also drew thousands of people to the community each year for one of the Dodge County's largest tourism draws. Tacony Corporation, the Missouri-based company that bought Nancy’s Notions in 2003, sold online retail business and related assets to Missouri Star Quilt Company, effective May 27 for an undisclosed amount. The Nancy’s Notions retail store in Beaver Dam closed last summer, the annual sewing weekend event was not held in 2019. Nancy Zieman was a Beaver Dam icon who founded Nancy’s Notions in 1979 and hosted the long-running “Sewing With Nancy” program on PBS. Zieman died in 2017.
Beaver Dam Lake District became a reality in 2020 after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its creation March 17. A Lake District is a government sanctioned organization which may raise income in the form of taxes assessed to property owners within the district. Signed petitions in support of forming a Lake District were received by the Dodge County Board in September 2019. A lawsuit to challenge the Lake District’s formation was dismissed as having no basis by Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries.
The city of Columbus agreed to remove a Christopher Columbus statue after a high school student started a petition to have it removed. The city discovered the statue was located in a highway right of way owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as well. After months of debate and further waiting to find a new owner, the statue has been donated to the Knights of Columbus who plan to display it in front of their clubhouse.
Leadership changes
Joseph Lennertz retired as Wayland's Head of Academy in June after a 42-year career at the private high school in Beaver Dam. Jason Smith Warnick was appointed the new head of school following a national search after serving as the director of advancement and enrollment at Ross School in East Hampton, New York.
Fox Lake Municipal Clerk Sue Hollnagel left her position on July 1 after 39 years serving the community. She was preceded in the job by Norma Schultz who also held the position for about 40 years. Jenny Quirk is the new clerk in Fox Lake, a position Hollnagel described as being like the Wizard of Oz — the person behind the curtain working furiously to make it all look easy.
Beaver Dam hired Zak Bloom to be the city’s new director of administration and city clerk to replace Jeff Wiswell, who was hired as a finance director and city clerk in April but resigned in October. Wiswell's resignation followed the city missing out on state funds after he had failed to submit paperwork in a timely fashion.
Ed Somers became the new director of Dodge County's Clearview Nursing Home on April 23. He filled the position of Deanna Wilson, who resigned in December 2019. Lori Kurutz was guiding the facility as interim director until a replacement for Wilson could be found. Somers' previous job was administrator of Samaritan Nursing Home in Washington County.
Tracy Propst was selected as the next executive director for the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and took over April 1. She succeeded Phil Fritsche, who held the position for 16 years. Fritsche left in December.
Crimes
In January, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries sentenced Nigel Schultz, a career criminal at the age of 21, to life in prison without parole for the Halloween 2018 killing of Bradlee Gerke. Schultz, from Fond du Lac, was found guilty Aug. 16 of first-degree intentional homicide. Rebecca Wolc was sentenced to two years of initial incarceration and five years of an extended sentence for her role in attempting to hide the crime.
A five-day jury trial is scheduled for June for Jamie Hildebrandt who is charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. Hildebrandt’s 3-year-old son died March 6. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Hildebrandt allegedly said she accidentally stepped on the child.
Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, was found guilty of first degree homicide in December in March 2019 shooting death of his ex-wife Stacia Hollinshead, Sycamore, Illinois. The shooting took place at a Third Street residence in Beaver Dam while Hollinshead was visiting with their daughter so the girl could see her grandparents, Medina Espinosa’s parents. Hollinshead was shot 15 times while the girl was in a nearby room. Medina Espinosa will get a life sentence but may be eligible for parole and community supervision.
A Mayville man opened fire and shot three people before fatally shooting himself at Spring Glen Apartments in Mayville on Sept. 16. Dennis K. Tollkuehn, 72, died Oct. 2. The others wounded recovered. Authorities said Tollkuehn approached a group of people outside the complex and an argument began that evening. He brandished a firearm and shot the three people before shooting himself.
