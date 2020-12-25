A look back at some 2020 Daily Citizen headlines you may have missed

Changing times

The iconic Nancy’s Notions sewing supplies company in Beaver Dam was sold, ending decades of success that also drew thousands of people to the community each year for one of the Dodge County's largest tourism draws. Tacony Corporation, the Missouri-based company that bought Nancy’s Notions in 2003, sold online retail business and related assets to Missouri Star Quilt Company, effective May 27 for an undisclosed amount. The Nancy’s Notions retail store in Beaver Dam closed last summer, the annual sewing weekend event was not held in 2019. Nancy Zieman was a Beaver Dam icon who founded Nancy’s Notions in 1979 and hosted the long-running “Sewing With Nancy” program on PBS. Zieman died in 2017.