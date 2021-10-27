A surge in new hunters

The number of people hunting in the U.S has been declining for years, leaving wildlife officials and conservationists grappling with the dropoff. COVID might have changed that, according to Pew Trusts.

In many states, the pandemic brought a surge in hunting licenses, suggesting the outdoors was the only outlet for many.

Growing numbersPew reports that many states saw a dramatic rise in residents taking hunter safety classes for the first time. Young, female and first-time hunters saw growth in numbers. These demographics have been targeted by hunting advocates for years to help expand the sport. Gun sales also saw a dramatic spike in 2020, with industry leaders citing both hunting and concerns about social unrest as the reasons, according to Pew.

For example, in Michigan, there was a 67% hike in new hunting license buyers in 2020 compared with 2019, a 15% increase in female hunters and moderate growth in many younger age brackets, Pew reports. The state also sold 46% more apprentice licenses, a discounted option that allows new hunters to give the sport a try under the supervision of a mentor.