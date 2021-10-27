A surge in new hunters

The number of people hunting in the U.S has been declining for years, leaving wildlife officials and conservationists grappling with the dropoff. COVID might have changed that, according to Pew Trusts.
In many states, the pandemic brought a surge in hunting licenses, suggesting the outdoors was the only outlet for many.
Growing numbersPew reports that many states saw a dramatic rise in residents taking hunter safety classes for the first time. Young, female and first-time hunters saw growth in numbers. These demographics have been targeted by hunting advocates for years to help expand the sport. Gun sales also saw a dramatic spike in 2020, with industry leaders citing both hunting and concerns about social unrest as the reasons, according to Pew.
For example, in Michigan, there was a 67% hike in new hunting license buyers in 2020 compared with 2019, a 15% increase in female hunters and moderate growth in many younger age brackets, Pew reports. The state also sold 46% more apprentice licenses, a discounted option that allows new hunters to give the sport a try under the supervision of a mentor.
“The groups that we’ve been wanting to get engaged with hunting for years and years are the groups we’re seeing now,” Dustin Isenhoff, marketing specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, told Pew. “We have over 100,000 new hunting customers this year. That’s a big opportunity for us to work with those folks to keep them involved.”
The alarming food chain interruptionsAs supply chain issues hit retailers during the pandemic, combined with a growing interest in local food sourcing and financial hardships, more people are interested in hunting for their own food.
Many states signed off on online-only hunting safety courses to get new hunters in the field during COVID-related shutdowns. The convenience of online training might have drawn in some new hunters, according to Pew.
“COVID-19 has shown us that there are more people aside from that traditional hunter who want to get involved,” Ashley Sanchez, a public information officer with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, told Pew.
Pew also notes that new, non-traditional hunters are interested in modern issues such as conservation and obtaining ethically sourced protein, writing, “Advocates want to do more to make hunting accessible and culturally relevant to broader populations.”