An inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member on Christmas Eve, the state Department of Corrections said Friday.
In portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan where there still is snow on the ground, the system could bring the threat for flooding, according to forecasters.
Necedah woman accused of murder facing additional charges after allegedly hitting CPS worker while in jail
A Necedah woman in prison for allegedly murdering her boyfriend is facing additional charges after police say she punched a Child Protective S…
Big snowstorm will deliver some to southern Wisconsin, much more north and west. See how much will fall and when
While states to the west will see up to 2 feet of snow, it will be measured in inches in Wisconsin, with freezing rain also hitting some areas of the state, according to forecasters.
A Columbus man reported missing Sunday morning has been found dead in the Crawfish River, according to Columbus Police Lt. Darrell Ward.
PORTAGE—Mark W. Russell, age 63, of Portage passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dominik, Andrew “Andy” BEAVER DAM—Andrew “Andy” Dominik, age 59, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A busy intersection in Beaver Dam is expected to receive a major redesign.
Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Dane, Iowa, Jefferson counties as snowstorm moves in Monday afternoon
A winter weather advisory was issued late Monday morning for Dane, Iowa and Jefferson counties from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and winds gusting to 35 mph expected.
BEAVER DAM—Daryl Smith, 46, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison after a six year battle with melanoma.