 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams-Friendship at Portage

  • 0
Portage practice8

Portage run through drills during a recent practice.

The Warriors made quite the statement last season when they posted their first winning regular season in 14 years and returned to the postseason for the second straight season in that same span.

That run to the postseason started with a 31-0 shutout win over the Green Devils, who will get their shot at revenge in a season-opener at Bob Mael Field.

Adams-Friendship returns its starting quarterback and its top three receivers and rushers as it looks to contend in the South Central Conference. It should give a Warriors team in need of some re-tooling plenty to handle as it eyes a fourth straight season-opening win.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News