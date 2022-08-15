Adams-Friendship at Portage

The Warriors made quite the statement last season when they posted their first winning regular season in 14 years and returned to the postseason for the second straight season in that same span.

That run to the postseason started with a 31-0 shutout win over the Green Devils, who will get their shot at revenge in a season-opener at Bob Mael Field.

Adams-Friendship returns its starting quarterback and its top three receivers and rushers as it looks to contend in the South Central Conference. It should give a Warriors team in need of some re-tooling plenty to handle as it eyes a fourth straight season-opening win.