Add to national AP coronavirus story for Portage Daily Register

From Wisconsin State Journal:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Fond du Lac County Health Department, and Waukesha County Public Health Department announced today that a fourth, fifth, and sixth person have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

UW-Madison will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks, an unprecedented action by Wisconsin's largest university taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The university asked its roughly 7,800 students living in residence halls to move out when spring break begins this weekend and plan to stay off campus and study remotely at least through April 10.

Campus, however, will remain open during that time and research will continue, officials said. All faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules in offices and labs unless advised otherwise by their supervisor. Upperclassmen, most of whom live in off-campus apartments, can remain in Madison and continue their studies remotely.