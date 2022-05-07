Adopt-a-Cow program allows Rio students to develop virtual bond with dairy calf

A classroom full of fourth grade students at Rio Elementary School have spent the past seven months forming a bond with a dairy calf through a national agriculture program.

Discover Dairy’s Adopt-a-Cow program has allowed kids across the country for the past few years to head out to pasture without leaving their classrooms. The program connects classrooms, 4H groups, and other K-12 groups with farmers in their state, allowing them to “adopt” calves on the farm.

Throughout the school year, the farmers will send photos and updates on the calves, discussing what they’re eating, where they’re living, and how they’re taken care of. When fourth grade Rio teacher Lori Bongert heard about the program, she said she knew right away that she wanted her students to be part of it.

“I’m always trying to get more agriculture into my lessons and make sure my students are understanding the value of farms and agriculture,” said Bongert.

This is Bongert’s second year in the program, and her students have gotten to know a calf named Dulce that lives on a farm in Lancaster. Having grown up on a pig farm herself, Bongert said she’s learned just as much from Dulce as her students, adding her and her farm home into lesson plans.

“I’m understanding the connections with the farms, I can tie it into geography and our Wisconsin studies,” she said. “I’m connecting it to our literature and our math with the different acreage and bushels.”

With the pandemic canceling so many field trips and class outings over the past few years, Bongert added that learning about Dulce has been an “amazing” way to keep the kids engaged in lessons. The year-long aspect of the program, she said, helps to develop a bond the kids wouldn’t have necessarily gotten from a simple farm field trip or animal visit.

“It’s almost like having a pet,” said Bongert. “We talk about our calf like she’s someone we know.”

Discover Dairy is a lesson series based in Pennsylvania, with a mission to incorporate different aspects of dairy farming into classroom lesson plans.

Originally, the Adopt-a-Cow program only featured Pennsylvania calves. A little over two years ago, though, they decided to extend the program to groups of farmers from different states, allowing participating classrooms to be matched with calves closer to them.

Bongert’s class, for example, was matched with Dulce by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

“Our goal is trying to have our schools and our students be able to know about their local dairy farmers,” said Karen Doster, the director of youth and schools programs for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Since partnering with Discover Dairy, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have really beefed up the program’s numbers in the state according to Doster, who cited a 54% increase in the number of students now involved in Adopt-a-Cow.

“This means more to the schools and the students if their calf is actually a calf that lives maybe near where they are,” said Doster. “We’ve had a really good couple years.”

Currently, over 43,000 students in over 1,700 Wisconsin groups are part of the program. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have three farms participating in the program, with around 10 calves “adopted” between the student groups, according to Doster.

Due to the limited number of calves available, participating groups do have to share their calves. For the calves, this means a lot of attention, mainly in the form of letters sent by students.

While the students gain more knowledge about agriculture and where their food comes from, Doster said the farmers themselves benefit from the program just as much.

“For the dairy farmers that are involved, this is the perfect platform for them to share their story,” said Doster. “It’s a two-way process.”

The program typically ends with a video call, in which the farmers can show the students around the farm, allowing them to interact virtually with their calves.

In the case of Bongert’s fourth-graders, the call offered even more lessons, particularly in terms of the milking stations.

“They were just blown away by all of the technology,” said Bongert. “We get to feel like we’re almost there.”

The Adopt-a-Cow program began taking applications for next year’s calf “adoptions” on May 1, and will continue through September 15. The program is completely free, with more information available at Discover Dairy’s website, discoverdairy.com/adopt-a-cow.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.