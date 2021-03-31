Affordable housing a statewide need

There are some reactions that we know we’re going to get when certain stories run. There are going to be strong statements in response to courts stories, especially if the victims in a case are children. When there’s a story on road work, people will complain about the condition of other streets.

When there’s a story on new housing, people will question whether anyone can afford it. And on that, they often have a point.

Housing prices are rising far faster than incomes.

Part of the issue is the remarkably low inventory for homes on the market. Basic supply and demand suggests that when there is a shortage of a desired commodity, the price goes up. Right now, homes are in short supply. New construction should help, but that’s months away from the date any project turns the first spade full of dirt.

The tight housing market is also driving people to apartment living. But when you have people seeking apartments who, under normal circumstances, might buy a house, that creates pressure there, too. And people know it.