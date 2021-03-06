After 12 years, its time for a reasonable minimum wage hike

A multi-year process of phasing in increases isn’t unprecedented. The 2007 legislation envisioned multiple steps for minimum wage before reaching the current level in 2009. Something along those lines will most likely be needed in any future raises as well, even if the target wage is less than $15 per hour.

The argument most loudly advanced in favor of a $15 per hour minimum wage is that no one who works a job for 40 hours per week should be in poverty. People using that argument often say that the minimum wage was designed to ensure a livable income. That doesn’t seem to be accurate.

The first attempt at a federal minimum wage was in 1933. That initial attempt was found to be unconstitutional. The question came before the U.S. Supreme Court again in 1937, and that case upheld establishment of a state minimum wage. One year later the Fair Labor Standards Act established a federal minimum wage of 25 cents per hour. If, as proponents claim, the minimum wage was aimed at providing a livable income rather than preventing companies from grossly abusing employees, then one would think the original wage would have been something more than the equivalent of $4.64 per hour in today’s dollars.