Agricultural recycling is a hard row to hoe

The current recycling statistics are grim. Those, locally, that recycle, and those that help the recyclers, are hopeful, nevertheless, and continue to institute change so those statistics are not so grim going forward.

A recent Greenpeace USA report showed that plastic recycling rates are declining even as plastic production rises. Fifty-one million tons of plastic waste was generated in U.S. households in 2021. Only 2.4 tons were recycled, or around 5%.

Plastic recycling peaked in 2014, at 10%, and has been declining ever since due to a variety of factors, including China’s 2018 decision to stop accepting the West’s plastic waste and the expansion of the petrochemical industry, lowering the production costs of plastics.

There is household recycling – the washing out of milk cartons and yogurt containers for future uses – and there is agricultural recycling. Both have their issues.

According to the Alliance for Science, in 2019, agricultural value chains gobbled up 12.5 million tons of plastic for plant and animal production. Another 37.3 million tons went toward food packaging.

Agricultural plastics have been used since the 1950s and use has become widespread. With the estimated 6.3 billion tons of plastics produced before 2015, according to the United Nations, almost 80% of it has not been disposed of properly.

Wisconsin’s dairy land has not been immune to these issues. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources noted that approximately 20 pounds of agricultural plastics are used each year per cow. There are approximately 1.2 million cows in Wisconsin. A 300-head dairy farm using plastic silage bags may produce as much as 6,000 pounds of plastic waste a year.

Many farmers burn the plastic, illegal in the state of Wisconsin. Burning plastic can release toxic chemicals into the air, on surface water, and in the soil.

Wisconsinites are finding better ways to dispose of plastic waste and recycling it, oftentimes into the very materials being recycled. Silage bags, in other words, are recycled into silage bags.

“We have to help farmers,” said Melissa Kono, associate professor in the Community Resource Department with the UW-Extension. “They have all this plastic and they are asking, ‘What do we do with it now?’” Helping in a statewide effort, Kono knows that recycling is part of the answer. “Farmers are good stewards of the land, probably more than anybody. We have to make it easier for them. They work so hard.”

Working hard to help farmers is Justine Bula, education coordinator in the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department and lead in Sauk County’s agricultural recycling program. Since the program began in 2013, 310 tons of agricultural plastics have been recycled.

“We would like to make sure that every farm within Sauk County has access to recycle their plastics,” Bula said.

The county hosts six agricultural plastic recycling events a year. The collected plastics are then taken away and recycled by Revolution Plastics, headquartered in Altheimer, Arkansas, with an operation based in Madison.

Bula, during the events, accepts polyethylene-plastic films that include such items as silage bags, bunker covers, hoop film and greenhouse film.

“We can all do our part,” Bula said. “We can maintain and build on this good program.”

Price Murphy is Revolution Plastics’ vice president of strategic sourcing and operations. Revolution currently serves 3,200 Wisconsin farms with an eye to work with all the state’s farmers. Murphy estimates there are about 7,000 farms in Wisconsin.

Since 2016, Murphy said, “Hundreds of millions of pounds have been diverted from landfills thanks to Revolution Plastics and the farmers that use our services.” Murphy said, “Recycling isn’t effortless. It takes effort, but we’re all the better for it if we do.”

Revolution Plastics will pick up plastics free of charge from farmers. They offer, depending on the size of farm, free dumpsters. Once the dumpster is filled with plastic, Revolution will pick it up. The company also offers recapture bags, at a minimal cost, for smaller farmers. The bags, at $30 a roll, can hold approximately 300 pounds of plastic per bag. Revolution will pick up the bags once filled at no cost.

“What is important,” Murphy said, “is our future.”

Kono said Wisconsin farmers are financially strapped, pinched for time, emotionally strapped, and spread thin.

“We want to make it as easy for them as possible. We want them to take advantage of our services.”

To help Kono, Bula, Murphy, and other local recyclers, they offer some suggestions.

“One of the big expenses and reasons why not many companies accept agricultural plastics is because how dirty they are,” Bula said, “and the extra costs associated with cleaning the plastic before processing.”

Murphy concurred, estimating that 50% of the plastic weight they collect is dirt.

“There are opportunities for success,” Kono said. Sauk County farmers, and farmers further afield, are part of it.