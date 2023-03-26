If someone can make growing wheat exciting for children, it is Justine Bula.

“To get fifth-graders yee-hawing about growing wheat is pretty awesome,” Bula said.

What else is awesome is Bula winning the 2023 Brad Matson Youth Education Award, recently presented to her by the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.

The 29-year-old Baraboo resident works as education coordinator for Sauk County’s Land Resources and Environment Department. She’s been there nearly five years and has made an impact.

“Since 2018, Justine has completely redefined how youth conservation education is delivered in Sauk County,” said Melissa Schlupp, the department’s conservation manager. “She has revamped programs and established excellent partnerships with local conservation organizations and school districts.”

One program is growing wheat with children. “They get really excited,” Bula said. “It’s great hearing them shout, ‘Oh my gosh, there are root hairs!’ as they watch the wheat grow.”

During Wheat Week, one of the many programs and initiatives Bula coordinates, children plant wheat in terrariums and watch it grow, all the while learning about water quality, soil health, local ecosystems and more.

The program is so popular, Bula might be at the local Kwik Trip and a child will point at her and tell their parents, “Hey, it’s the wheat lady!” She appreciates the moniker.

Bula grew up on her family farm. Conservation became an integral part of her life. Living on the farm with her loving, influential and supportive parents became one of the best experiences of her life.

She went to college with thoughts of going into pre-med, but the pull of the outdoors continually tugged at her. She knew she wanted to be involved in conservation but didn’t know how and in what capacity.

She took a job with AmeriCorps and found herself in the Pacific Northwest. Working in the state of Washington with the Cascadia Conservation District changed everything.

“I discovered youth education and said, ‘This is it,’” Bula said.

She’s been back on Baraboo’s fertile ground educating the fertile minds of area youths.

“It’s really inspiring,” Bula said of the next generations of conservationists. “They’re so intelligent and creative. We are continually learning, and they’re learning right along with us,” she said. “They’re so awesome. They teach us, too.”

Over discussions about cover crops and invasive species, rotational grazing and water conservation, Bula is astounded by the children. “Their compassion. Their creativity. Their excitement. All the good things.”

She has hope, knowing all too well how daunting not only protecting the planet is, but reversing the negative trends hurting it into positive ones.

“What positive difference can we make to the world today?” she asks the students, and herself, every day.

“Justine’s positive attitude and energy is contagious,” said Schlupp. “We are fortunate to have her on our team here in Sauk County.”

The Brad Matson Youth Education Award that Bula has been honored with celebrates Brad Matson, Iron County LLC, and his work involving youth education and all of its programs. The award recognizes the importance of educating youths about protecting and managing our natural resources for the next generations.

The award was presented to Bula by the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, a nonprofit membership organization that supports of the efforts of about 450 land conservation committee supervisors and 370 conservation staff in 72 county land and conservation department offices.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Bula said, “what we can do. What positive impact we can make.”

If anyone knows that, it’s the wheat lady.