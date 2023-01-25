Baraboo students living the dream with ice cream

Not many high school class final projects include chocolate fudge swirls and Oreo cookie crumbles. Then again, most classes aren’t taught with treats involved, though perhaps they should be. Students can thank Erika Schade for that.

Schade is Baraboo High School’s agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. This is her fourth year teaching and her first year as an instructor at Baraboo.

“The Ice Cream Challenge is a huge wrap-up project for our dairy food science course,” Schade said. “I was trying to think of a fun way for the students to learn about ice cream aside from just making it.”

Schade came up with the challenge, where students develop their own ice creams and then have fellow students taste test them.

“Students have to collect data, rework recipes, and ask for customer feedback,” Schade said. “The goal is for students to understand that companies make flavors or foods based on the customers and that, as customers, we can influence companies on what they make.”

Making ice cream makes for a deliciously fun class.

Students formed companies within the class. The most popular flavor was “Oil Spill,” created by the Redneck Ice Cream Company. Vanilla based, the ice cream had fudge and cookies in it. Also popular was Udderly Fantastic Ice Cream Company’s “Everything Peanut Butter.” Also vanilla based, it had peanut butter cups, chocolate syrup, and peanut butter syrup.

“The least popular,” Schade said, “from our school-wide survey was anything with mint flavorings, fruit flavorings, or cereal.”

It’s not the first time the dairy science students created their own food. In class, they’ve also made butter and yogurt.

“I think it’s interesting to see the students understand the process of how we make our everyday dairy products and then be able to create it in class.”

Wisconsin is dairy land, Schade knows. She also knows that there’s a lot that goes behind it all. There is more, she tries to impart on her students, to dairy than being a farmer. There are the people who haul the milk; scientists who test the milk at processing plants; workers creating new products; developers; marketers; and many others who keep the industry floating.”

Schade said, “I hope the future of the industry is in my class and that I can inspire them to make a career in the dairy industry.”

It’s quite possible, particularly with a big bowl of tasty ice cream in one’s hand.