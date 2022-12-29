Bringing Aldo Leopold's rural Shack to you, virtually

There are things that are right.

Nature, for one. Finding our harmonious place within it, for another. Famed ecologist Aldo Leopold said, "A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise."

Baraboo's Aldo Leopold Foundation, a non-profit established in 1982 to inspire an ethical relationship between people and nature through Leopold's legacy, felt it a little wrong that those who have been moved by Leopold's philosophies can't visit, for whatever reason, his beloved Shack, nestled near the Wisconsin River, nor the land his world-changing thoughts grew out of.

To make the thing right, the organization has created a Leopold Shack and Farm Virtual Tour. The world premiere will be on Leopold's birthday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. CST.

"Considering the shack is central to Leopold's idea and practice of a land ethic — to include the land in our communal care and consideration — it is a bucket list destination for many inspired by him," noted Kyra Lyons, Virtual Program Coordinator at the Aldo Leopold Foundation and instrumental in the creation of the new virtual tour. "We wanted to share this inspirational place with folks across the world who have been moved to care for nature more deeply."

Aldo Leopold, who was born in 1887 and died in 1948, was one of the 20th Century's greatest conservation thinkers. Author of the classic 'A Sand County Almanac,' his best known idea is the 'land ethic', which calls for an ethical caring relationship between people and nature.

The virtual tour will include his Shack and the surrounding property.

"The Shack," Lyons said, "is a representation of how one can live in harmony with a piece of land." The piece of land outside Baraboo, Lyons said, "represents the culmination of Aldo Leopold's ideas that care for people and care for the land are entwined; that we are interconnected with the Earth."

This interconnectedness will take place virtually, thanks to the Aldo Leopold Foundation and funded, in part, by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Lyons, the creator of the program, will be the host for the virtual tour, joined by special guests throughout. The tour will include never-before-seen footage, historic photos, family stories, and more.

The virtual experience will include an audio re-creation of the "dawn chorus" — what the Leopold family would have heard mornings at the Shack. Lyons said that the virtual tour will also include "moments of reflection for visitors to consider their own connectedness to nature."

Lyons has seen many visitors come to the Shack and be moved by it. Tears have been shed. Quiet reflection was had. The Shack, she believes, gives people a moment to be in Leopold's shoes. What if they, too, could live this way? What if the world could also slow down like this?"

"With the virtual tour we are trying to bring this imagination and reflection to all people in all places," she said, "regardless of their ability to visit the National Historic Landmark in person."

It feels right, there in the quiet wilds outside Baraboo, the words of Leopold nearly heard in the nearby fields. It feels right to have a tour all can attend.

For more information about the virtual tour, including how and where to watch it, visit www.aldoleopold.org.