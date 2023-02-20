On Saturday, members of the Baraboo FFA ate flapjacks. They had sausage and eggs, too. They drank cups of hot coffee. It was part of the Baraboo FFA’s fourth annual event, “Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends.”

The proceeds went to AgrAbility of Wisconsin, an organization that provides services to people working in farm occupations who are coping with the effects of a disability. Perhaps one of the youths, eating another stack of flapjacks, has thoughts of becoming a farmer, or a scientist.

Today, members of the Sauk Prairie FFA will meet with state legislators and participate in advocacy training during “FFA Day on the Hill.” The day will be a time for Sauk Prairie youth to meet with legislators and promote the importance of FFA as part of their education. Perhaps one of the youths, there in the rotunda, will picture themselves as teachers, or legislators themselves.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Portage High School, the Portage Pancake Supper will take place. All the proceeds will go toward Portage FFA and provide leadership and service opportunities. Perhaps one of the youths, serving up pancakes and fried potatoes, will one day set up a nonprofit, or start a business of their own.

Youths from Sauk Prairie to Beaver Dam, Baraboo to Portage, are growing, thanks, in part, to their involvement with FFA. With National FFA Week occurring this week though Saturday, they’re growing every day.

“I hope they continue to be the leaders that I know they can be,” said Erika Schade, agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Baraboo High School. “I get to see them at their highs and lows, but I also get to see their leadership grow from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year.” She continued, “I hope they enjoy their time in FFA as much as I do.”

The Baraboo High School FFA program has approximately 60 students. This year the program has moved to an affiliate membership, so any student in an agriculture class is automatically an FFA member for free. “This gives students the opportunity to get involved in FFA without having to pay dues,” Schade said.

The Baraboo FFA website touts, “The organization is more than cows, sows, and plows; the modern FFA is about beakers, speakers, and job seekers.”

Perhaps those future jobs will be in the hallowed halls of the state Capitol in Madison. Sauk Prairie FFA, under the guidance of Troy Talford, is visiting with legislators today. At noon, Gov. Tony Evers will sign an FFA Week proclamation. That will be followed by a FFA Honor Band and Choir performance.

“FFA provides students with endless opportunities to take ownership of their learning that occurs inside and outside of an agriculture education classroom,” said Brenna Babcock, Portage High School’s agriscience instructor and FFA advisor. “Whether they find an interest in a specific agriculture pathway, or serving their local community, members are able to personalize their own FFA experience.”

Babcock’s FFA experience began when she was growing up on her family dairy farm. She always knew she wanted to have a career in agriculture. She joined FFA as a middle school student.

“Through FFA,” she said, “I immersed myself in leadership opportunities which centered around growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.”

The Portage School District has 350 students enrolled in the Portage Agricultural Education program and the Portage FFA Chapter.

Emma Huber is in her first year at Portage’s Bartels Middle School. She’s the agriscience teacher and FFA advisor. “I love watching students making connections in the agriculture industry,” she said.

Huber grew up competing in rodeo and joined FFA when she was in high school. Now, she’s preparing FFA students for high school and beyond. “FFA is a safe space for students,” she said. “Whether students are interested in plants, animals, natural resources, or anything in between, they can find their niche in FFA.”

National FFA Week is a big week in Portage. On Friday, the Portage FFA will be hosting the National FFA president for a workshop with area FFA members.

Beaver Dam FFA also is continuing its rich history. The chapter is one of the original charter chapters of the Wisconsin Association of FFA, dating back to Oct. 26, 1929. Its website says the chapter helps members “to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways.”

“Students get the opportunity to spread their wings, travel to new places, and meet new people,” Baraboo’s Schade said. This is her first year teaching at Baraboo High School and her fourth year teaching overall. She said, “The current FFA members are our future.”

FFA started in 1928 with a group of young farm boys in Kansas City who wanted to support agricultural education. The FFA, at that time, stood for Future Farmers of America. In the 1980s, the organization changed its name to the National FFA Organization to promote more than just farming.

Now, it’s one of the largest youth organizations in the United States. There are more than 850,000 members in nearly 9,000 chapters throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FFA is the largest of the career and technical student organizations in U.S. schools.

Schools are benefitting from it. Schools like Sauk Prairie High School and Baraboo High School, Portage High School and Beaver Dam High School. FAA members in those chapters are eating flapjacks thinking about their futures, or are learning about legislation, or finding a new passion to pursue.

Huber said, “There’s something for everyone.” That something is a brighter future.