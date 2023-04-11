In Reedsburg, farmers can learn about seeding methods and livestock pipeline layouts. In Baraboo, they can learn about strategies for higher stock densities. In Loganville, people can learn about the latest in fencing techniques, and in Wonewoc they can learn better ways to lay out hay.

All of this, and more, will be available, for free, to the public as part of Sauk County’s annual series: Sauk County Pasture Walks.

The first of the season will be Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. The program will be hosted at the Sauk County Farm located at S4555 County Road CH in Reedsburg.

Discussed at the event will be about infrastructure setup and grazing along streams. There will be presentations on how to transition from row crops to managed pasture, seeding methods, mixes, fencing layout, livestock pipeline layout, and fencing along streams.

“What I enjoy most about these walks are the relationships formed and the connections made,” said Serge Koenig, conservation technician with the Sauk County Land Resources and Environmental Department. “People are very supportive of one another and that’s something that I try and foster.”

The pasture walks have been in existence, on and off, for over 30 years. The department has made a big push in the last six years toward reviving and enlivening the series.

“In the beginning,” Koenig noted, “we averaged five to 10 people per walk. Now, we’re nearing 50.”

Attendees come from Sauk and surrounding counties, but also, Koenig said, “Attendees come from surrounding states, as well as folks from the city that would like to see where their food comes from.”

The free walks last approximately two to three hours, but attendees are free to come and go as they please. Koenig said the walks are informal gatherings where learning and connecting takes place among producers and the public.

There are a total of eight walks planned in 2023. The kickoff event will be the April 19 walk in Reedsburg.

On Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm, located at S4473 Scenic Road in Baraboo, there will be a talk about multi-species grazing. Bula’s will demonstrate grazing cattle, sheep, and chickens in their pasture.

Custom grazing will be discussed on June 15 at 6 p.m. at Laukant, located in Rock Springs at S5737 Rock Elm Road. Attendees will also learn about inexpensive ways to get into the livestock business without the capital expenditure of purchasing animals.

Trees, and their benefit to farmlands, will be discussed on July 27 at 6 p.m. The walk will be at Spring Green’s Savanna Institute, located at 6511 Hillside Road.

On Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m., there will be a fencing demonstration by a fencing professional. It will take place at Narrows Valley Supply, located at E4566 Stoney Ridge Road in Loganville.

Attendees, on September 14 at 5:30 p.m. will learn the ins and outs of a stocker enterprise at David Jackson’s farm. It is located in Reedsburg at E6576 Skinner Road.

On Thursday, October 19, at 5 p.m. there will be a pasture walk on Roger Bindl’s farm. It is located in Spring Green at S10620 Weidner Road. Attendees will learn how to use cover crops to extend grazing season.

The 2023 pasture walks conclude on December 7. At 3 p.m. at Gabe Bauer’s Wonewoc farm, located at E435 County Road EE, there will be discussion of watering operations on pastures during Wisconsin’s winter months.

The walks, Koenig said, “are a way of connecting people from various walks of life to better understand each other.” That, and, also, to understand the land itself better.

“The experiences are memorable,” Koenig said.

