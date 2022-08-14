It's time to gear up for the Sauk Prairie FFA Fall Tractor Pull

There is plenty reason to pull up to the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park on August 19 and 20: It's the annual Sauk Prairie FFA Harvest Fall Truck and Tractor Pull.

This year's festivities will be the biggest yet with the new addition of the Pro Stock Tractor Class.

"Pro Stock tractors are crowd favorites," said Troy Talford, agriculture teacher for the Sauk Prairie School District and FFA advisor. "The RPMs, the horsepower, gives you goosebumps."

The machines, Talford notes, top out at a maximum of 10,000 pounds and may bolt on a single turbo charger to an engine that can be built up to 680-cubic inches of displacement.

"Using a combination of diesel fuel and water injection, these smoke-billowing monsters contain some of the more legendary teams in the sport," he said.

It is the most powerful single turbo charged class in the sport of pulling.

"We are proud to have some of the best Pro Stock tractors in the nation pulling with us," Talford said.

The annual event raises funds for the Sauk Prairie Agricultural Education Department that includes the FFA. Last year they raised $10,000 and expect to raise about the same amount this year. The funds go toward a variety of things, including scholarships, conference expenses, and paying for half of every FFA members' first FFA jacket. This year, funds will also be going toward a new greenhouse at Sauk Prairie High School, replacing the older smaller facility.

The event promises to have plenty of pulling. Friday night's festivities will have farm tractor and truck pulls in a variety of classes. Saturday night showcases Badger State Pullers which will include the Pro Stock Tractor Class, Limited Pro Tractor Class, Limited Light Super Stock Class, and the Pro Stock Diesel Truck Class.

The machines are powerful. But, more powerful to Talford, the connections made during the event and the community being built amid the roar.

"My favorite memories," he said, "are watching the FFA students interact with the FFA alumni and supporters who work hard in raising money for them."

He also loves "hearing stories from the beginning days of our tractor pulls and hearing how much they've changed over time."

Having started in the 1970s, much about the event has changed but much has stayed the same: support the agricultural future of the Sauk Prairie area. The coming event will create new stories to be told. The future of agriculture, giving participants and spectators alike, goosebumps of their own.

Sauk Prairie FFA Fall Truck and Tractor Pull August 19 and 20 Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park (998 15th Street #800, Prairie du Sac) Friday: Farm Tractor Pull, 7:00 pm, $10. Saturday: Badger State Truck Pullers, 7:00 pm, $10.