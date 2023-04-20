The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress have finalized the 2023 County Deer Advisory Council meeting schedule.

These meetings, which will be held throughout the state from April 24 to May 4, can be attended in person or virtually via Zoom.

The meeting schedule, which includes details on location and Zoom access, can be found here.

The Columbia County meeting will take place on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Administration Building in Portage, rooms 113 and 114. It is located at 112 East Edgewater Street.

The Sauk County meeting will be held on May 1 at 6 p.m. in Plain. It will be held at the Kraemer Library and Community Center, located at 910 Main Street.

The Dodge County meeting will be held on May 2 at 7 p.m. at the Horicon DNR Auditorium in Horicon. It is located at N7725 State Road 28.

County Deer Advisory Councils are made up of volunteers who represent various stakeholder groups and Conservation Congress members. Councils meet annually to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on deer management within their area.

Councils review current county data on fawn to doe ratios; harvest trends; herd health; deer impacts on agriculture; forest health; economics; and vehicular collisions; as well as the deer hunter experience.

State figures, released by the Wisconsin DNR during the opening of gun deer season in 2022 showed that the number of deer hunters declined in 2021. Deer license sales were down 2% from the year prior, though conservation patron licenses were up 2.2%.

Information on each county’s harvest and population metrics can be found here.

CDAC recommendations are reviewed and set annually so they can be adjusted as needed in response to the previous year’s deer harvest, winter severity, and other factors.

Following the meetings and CDAC processes, the Wisconsin DNR will bring recommendations for the 2023 hunting season to the Natural Resources Board for review on June 21.

Close Taylor Herrrick is all smiles as she views the 13-point buck that she got, from a deer stand in Marquette County, in the early morning hours Saturday -- opening day for Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer hunt. The prized buck got numerous compliments from passers-by in downtown Pardeeville. Harry Katze said this young buck was the only deer he saw Saturday as he hunted on his town of Springvale farm on the opening day of Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season. Mark Frank of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources checks the teeth and harvests the lymph nodes of an antlerless deer Saturday at Pardeeville Sport Marine, as part of the state's voluntary effort to track the health of the deer herd, including testing for the presence of chronic wasting disease. Taking advantage of an event advertised as a "hunter's widow shopping extravaganza," Jude Braemer studies cookbooks. She's already bought the cutting board that she plans to use to butcher the deer that her husband, Matt, bagged Saturday morning. Linda Brodeur of Poynette offers information on Kids and Mentors Outdoors, or KAMO, while perusing a photo of the deer that her husband, Bob, got on the opening day of the gun deer hunt Saturday. Gun deer season begins Saturday It was a foggy, misty start to the 2014 gun deer season, but that didn't keep Columbia County hunters from bagging their quarry. Taylor Herrrick is all smiles as she views the 13-point buck that she got, from a deer stand in Marquette County, in the early morning hours Saturday -- opening day for Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer hunt. The prized buck got numerous compliments from passers-by in downtown Pardeeville. Harry Katze said this young buck was the only deer he saw Saturday as he hunted on his town of Springvale farm on the opening day of Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season. Mark Frank of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources checks the teeth and harvests the lymph nodes of an antlerless deer Saturday at Pardeeville Sport Marine, as part of the state's voluntary effort to track the health of the deer herd, including testing for the presence of chronic wasting disease. Taking advantage of an event advertised as a "hunter's widow shopping extravaganza," Jude Braemer studies cookbooks. She's already bought the cutting board that she plans to use to butcher the deer that her husband, Matt, bagged Saturday morning. Linda Brodeur of Poynette offers information on Kids and Mentors Outdoors, or KAMO, while perusing a photo of the deer that her husband, Bob, got on the opening day of the gun deer hunt Saturday.