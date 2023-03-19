A 12-year-old drives a tractor. A 13-year-old operates a chainsaw. A 14-year-old uses a fire extinguisher. A 15-year-old performs CPR.

Every year UW-Madison Extension Sauk County, with 4-H volunteers, offers a farm safety course for youths age 12 and older. Those who successfully complete all the course requirements receive Wisconsin Youth Tractor and Machinery Safety Certification.

The course concluded Saturday at the Sauk County Fairgrounds with a tractor driving test.

“So many things can go wrong so quickly on a farm,” said Stacy Parsons, 4-H youth development educator for UW-Madison Extension Sauk County. “Each farm has different equipment and needs. John says most safety issues with youth are their lack of experience and their overconfidence about what they can handle.”

John is John Gerike. He has taught the course since 1999. With a couple of missed classes due to COVID, this year is his 21st year teaching children farm safety. After reading many of the case studies in the curriculum, Gerike said, “I know I made the exact same mistakes when I was young, but the only difference is I learned to tell it.” He continued, “You don’t know the risks until you’ve lived it.”

The course ran from Feb. 7 to March 14, with the tractor, donated by Prairie du Sac’s Mid-State Equipment, test on Saturday for children ages 12 to 16.

Classes ran every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sauk County West Square Building.

The reasons for children to take the course are many. All youths ages 14 and 15 need to have a certificate to work on a farm not owned by an immediate family member. The course is needed to legally drive a tractor on the road without a driver’s license. For those younger than 18, certification is required to drive at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Show. And for those younger than 16, certification is needed to plow at the annual Good Ole’ Boys Plow Days.

Most importantly, it is for youths to learn safety procedures to prevent and reduce accidents.

It costs all of $20 per student.

“It’s really hard to find counties that offer it anymore,” Parsons said. “Tech colleges offer it, but most of the classes are $100 to $200.” Gerike volunteers his time to teach it and gets donations from many area businesses to offset costs.

“John seriously goes above and beyond to provide a great experience for the youth,” Parsons said.

More than 500 youths have been certified over the years through the course. Some come from an hour away to attend. Students have come from Wonewoc and Pardeeville, Hillsboro and Loganville, Spring Green and Richland Center. They’ve come from Arena, Lyndon Station, Reedsburg, and elsewhere.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor, Gerike made note of farm safety for youngsters. He wrote, “I firmly believe that the opportunity for students … gives them an advantage for a head start in life that many other kids never get.”

He continued, “I believe that the knowledge gained and the improved self image and increased maturity of these students protects them from many of the social risks of the teenage years … as well as the dangers on their farms.”

Alliant Energy employees taught the children electrical and gas safety. Bill Leaver, of McFarlanes, taught chain saw safety. Chris Anderson, a chiropractor based in Reedsburg, taught CPR and first aid. Other course sponsors included Baraboo Farmers Mutual, Baraboo Power Equipment, Farm & Fleet, Gerike Farms, Good Ole’ Boys & Their Toys, Hartje Lumber, Hillsboro Equipment, Hohl’s Propane, Judd Realty, Lime Ridge Ag Supply, Loganville Fire Department, Mid-State Equipment, McFarlanes, Narrows Valley Supply, Rural Insurance - Dave Zwettler, Rural Insurance – Reedsburg/Sauk Prairie, Simpson Tractor, Skinner Transfer Corp., Sunrise Veterinary Services, Synergy Metalworks, St. Joseph Equipment - Richland Center and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

“We want them to learn safe procedures so they don’t become a statistic,” Parsons said.

According to AgWeb, about every three days, a child dies in an agriculture-related accident nationally. Each day, approximately 33 children are injured.

Of the leading sources of fatalities among all youths, 47% involved transportation (including tractors), 20% involved contact with machinery and 13% involved violent contact with animals and people. From 2001 to 2015, 48% of all fatal injuries to young workers occurred in agriculture.

UW-Madison Extension Sauk County, aside from the annual course, will assist with Sauk County’s Rural Safety Days field trip that will take place May 9-11.

The classes are vital, teaching youth the risks and dangers associated with farm tasks and the safe ways to perform them. Certified youth are returning home to their farms smarter, wiser, and prouder, thanks to Gerike and his farm safety course.