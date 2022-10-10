WATCH NOW: Farm outside of Beaver Dam entering into its sixth generation of the family

TOWN OF CALAUMUS – A farm outside of South Beaver Dam will be entering into its sixth generation of family who have farmed the land over the last 160 years.

The Kraus family was recently recognized with the Sesquicentennial Farm Award from the Wisconsin State Fair and the state for achieving more than 150 years of continuous farm ownership.

The Sesquicentennial Farm Award Program began in 1998 as part of the state’s sesquicentennial celebration. The program honors families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farm or home for 150 years or more. The Kraus family was one of the 41 sesquicentennial farm families to be honored on Aug. 9 during the State Fair.

John Kraus Jr., who is an active member of the town of Calamus Board, Beaver Dam Unified School District board of supervision and recently was elected to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, is the fifth generation to farm the land his family owns in the town of Calamus. He will soon be joined by daughter Bella Kraus.

Bella is a freshman at Fox Valley Technical College and will be graduating in 2024 with a degree in agronomy.

Her sister Alex is in Eau Claire and is looking to enter a medical field but wants to keep a connection to the farm in the future, John said.

Bella said she likes working with her father and being at home with her parents. She also has a passion for working outside and working on the farm machinery.

“I kind of fell in love with it since I started working at 16, and now I go to college for agronomy to come back and do a partnership with my father and hopefully buy him out of it one day,” Bella said.

It is a passion that has been in her family since Michael Kraus, who came to America from Germany in 1813, moved to the town of Calamus in the summer of 1855 and purchased the then-80-acre farm.

“He farmed until the late 1800s, and then his son John took it over,” John Kraus Jr. said. “Then John farmed it up to 1931, and then his son Herman took it over, who would be my grandpa, and then Herman farmed the ground up to 1973, and then my dad took over in 1973. Melissa (Mace) and I bought it out from my dad’s estate in 2003 and have been running it ever since. Bella will be the sixth generation coming home.”

John said today the family owns 700 acres of farmland and farms up to 2,000 acres each year, renting additional acreage. John said he did work off the farm after college at the request of his parents, which is where he met his wife, Melissa, but in 2006 he decided to farm full-time.

“We had the kids, and it was getting to be a lot working full-time and farming,” John said. “I always wanted to do it.”

Currently, John said, they raise corn, soybeans, soft red winter wheat, hay for conservation purposes, green peas and sweet corn for Silica Foods.

“And then we work on some counter crops to keep the weeds off and the soil healthy, and everything else,” John said.

Bella said currently they are conservation but on some of their fields they want to go to strict till or no till to preserve the soil. The change would prevent erosion or runoff.

John said he is proud of his daughter for returning to the farm and realizes how rare it is for a woman to take over a family farm.

“In the past, in my opinion, it was sort of sexist and a man’s occupation, but there are a lot of women not only in agriculture but in ag business, and I don’t think they get the recognition they should for entering this business,” John said.

Melissa said one of the things that keeps the farm going is moving forward to customer’s demands.

“We had two girls,” Melissa said. “It’s probably natural one of ours would want to come back. Farming is hard to enter unless you are in a family.”

John agreed and said it would be hard today to enter the field without some help.

“I was fortunate that I had that, and my dad had that, and his dad had that,” John said. “That line of succession helps to make the farm more viable, so hopefully we keep it going for another six generations.”