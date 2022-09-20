Having a fairly good time, Becky Gutzman's goal is to judge at all Wisconsin's county fairs

From Adams to Wood; Waupaca to Ashland, and most all of Wisconsin's counties in between, it's fair to say that Becky Gutzman has been there.

From Fond du Lac to Outagamie, Gutzman has been a county fair judge. Her goal is to be a judge at every county fair in the state of Wisconsin. She's been at it since 1973. She's nearing the finish line. She's got nine to go. She's doing her last county fair of the season this coming weekend at the Central Burnett County Fair in Webster. Make that eight to go.

"I've had so many great experiences," Gutzman said.

Gutzman is in her 70s now. Retired from UW-Extension, she's a clerk for the town of Springvale, a master gardener volunteer, and a blue ribbon county fair judge.

Residing between Rio and Cambria in Columbia county, she's travelled far and wide to judge baked good and salsas; flower arrangements and fudge.

"I never realized how big Wisconsin is," she exclaimed.

She judged at 15 fairs this summer season. It's possible that she will be able to complete her mission next summer.

Pinning a number on the amount of official county fairs in the state of Wisconsin is a bit nebulous. There are 72 counties in the state. There are, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, 76 county fairs. Why the discrepancy? Some counties have two fairs. One county, Menominee, doesn't have one.

"I love the fact that we can come together, compare notes, share," Gutzman said. "Friends see each other at the fair. Sometimes, at no other time of the year. It's a great social time."

Her introduction to county fairs came as a child. She belonged to 4-H clubs. Her mother was a judge at the Kenosha County Fair. Young Gutzman was fascinated with judging and would watch her mother work. She saw her judge a bevy of treats. Gutzman thought to herself: Wouldn't it be great to have a job where I sampled all that fudge? Her mother would distribute ribbons accordingly.

In 1973, Gutzman took her first county fair judging job at the Sauk County Fair. Before her were 44 plates of brownies. She soon realized judging, and eating, 44 plates of brownies was hard work.

"I'm always learning something," she said.

She judges a lot of food entries. She learned textiles and clothing so she could judge that, too. She learned about gardening and flowers, so she could add that to the list of the things she could judge, as well.

"I really love teaching," Gutzman said of her love of judging. "I didn't start my career out that way, but the act of sharing knowledge with someone is really rewarding."

Teaching young and old alike standards in food preparation, presentation, preservation, and more gives her a deep sense of pride. This sharing and caring is what keeps her coming back to judge fair after fair after fair. The fair food, too. She loves 4-H food booths. Columbia County Fair's 4-H barbecue stand is the best in the state, she said.

"No matter where I go, people are passionate about their county fair," Gutzman said. They all deserve blue ribbons. Everyone is so friendly, no matter where I've gone."

Off she goes, to another county, countless plates of brownies awaiting her.