Dairy brunch celebrates farming legacy

The committee plans to space tables to allow for social distancing. The Nell family has additional buildings to accommodate spacing and any overflow. If weather permits attendees will be able to be seated outside.

The annual dairy brunch is a time-honored tradition in Dodge County. The 2021 event will mark its 41st anniversary. Proceeds from the event are used for scholarships and promoting agricultural education in the county.

“It’s important to show the public what we do and where their food comes from,” Conley said.

It’s also important to showcase the agricultural industry’s contributions to Dodge County’s economy. The county generates about $152 million annually in milk sales, she said. And there are more than 10,000 jobs in the county tied to agriculture.

The Nell family has been part of the county’s agricultural industry for about 150 years. Nell said “FWR” represents the first letters of the names of his grandfather Fritz, his father Ronald, and his uncle Wally.

Ryan Nell and his sister Tracy (Nell) Lewke represent the sixth generation to farm. They farm 2,200 acres – growing corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. They have an Angus beef herd of 500 head.