Dairy brunch celebrates farming legacy

JUNEAU – The 2021 Dodge County Dairy Brunch will be a celebration for a number of reasons. It will be held June 6 at FWR Nell Farms near Juneau.
The Nell family has been eager to host the brunch to honor the farming legacy of Fritz Nell, 89. His grandson Ryan Nell said the family was prepared to host the event in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those plans.
Another reason for celebration is that the brunch will mark a sense of a return to normal, said Brenda Conley, Dodge County dairy ambassador.
“We’re just excited to be able to hold it,” she said. “We hope to have about 1,500 visitors.”
The annual event normally attracts between 1,800 and 2,000 attendees.
County dairy-promotion groups, county Farm Bureaus and other groups have struggled with how to manage dairy events in the time of COVID. Most June Dairy Month activities were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some organizations have again canceled, postponed or have pivoted to drive-through breakfasts.
The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee decided to proceed, but is taking various safety measures, Conley said.
“We’ll be wearing masks and gloves, and volunteers will be dishing up plates rather than having attendees handle them,” she said.
The committee plans to space tables to allow for social distancing. The Nell family has additional buildings to accommodate spacing and any overflow. If weather permits attendees will be able to be seated outside.
The annual dairy brunch is a time-honored tradition in Dodge County. The 2021 event will mark its 41st anniversary. Proceeds from the event are used for scholarships and promoting agricultural education in the county.
“It’s important to show the public what we do and where their food comes from,” Conley said.
It’s also important to showcase the agricultural industry’s contributions to Dodge County’s economy. The county generates about $152 million annually in milk sales, she said. And there are more than 10,000 jobs in the county tied to agriculture.
The Nell family has been part of the county’s agricultural industry for about 150 years. Nell said “FWR” represents the first letters of the names of his grandfather Fritz, his father Ronald, and his uncle Wally.
Ryan Nell and his sister Tracy (Nell) Lewke represent the sixth generation to farm. They farm 2,200 acres – growing corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. They have an Angus beef herd of 500 head.
Family members each have an area of concentration. Ronald Nell is the overall farm manager. Ryan Nell oversees crop production and equipment. Wally Nell had managed the dairy herd. He is retired from dairy but still oversees the beef herd and is around to help manage everything else. Tracy Lewke helps with farm chores, works with cattle, co-manages financials and helps with other farm jobs needed. Deborah Nell co-manages financials, helps with other farm-job needs, makes meals and watches grandchildren when needed.
“We sold the dairy herd in February; it was just too good a deal to pass up,” Ryan Nell said. “While the dairy cows are gone, this isn’t a sad time. We hosted a party the night the cows left the farm. And the Dodge County brunch marks more of a retirement and a celebration.”
Visit Bit.ly/dairy2021 to see a map of the breakfasts.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.