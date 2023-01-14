Tags
Anthony Patroelj is charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each count.
A rural Beaver Dam couple faces multiple charges related to charges related to a preteen girl being inappropriately touched at the couple’s home.
The bureau tweeted HBO proposing "The White Lotus" comes to the Dells for its third season.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Angel M. Perales Oyola, 17, is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 in vaping cartridges in addition to second-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old.
The Badgers continued to dip into the transfer portal, this time receiving a commitment from an edge rusher with ties to Wisconsin's new defensive coordinator.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
A Cambria couple is facing felony charges following a report of a gun being fired in a home with teenagers.
A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges including to holding a nurse hostage when he was being housed in Dodge County Jail and urging another woman to contact the nurse and persuade the nurse not to testify against him.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Sauk City had a ribbon cutting ceremony this week. The four-story building opened to much fanfare.
