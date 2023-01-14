Tags
A rural Beaver Dam couple faces multiple charges related to charges related to a preteen girl being inappropriately touched at the couple’s home.
The Badgers continued to dip into the transfer portal, this time receiving a commitment from an edge rusher with ties to Wisconsin's new defensive coordinator.
Anthony Patroelj is charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each count.
With the former Badgers star playing in his final NFL game Sunday, an Olympic legend invited Watt and Arizona Cardinals teammate Zaven Collins to Wisconsin to try a new sport.
Angel M. Perales Oyola, 17, is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 in vaping cartridges in addition to second-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The bureau tweeted HBO proposing "The White Lotus" comes to the Dells for its third season.
A Cambria couple is facing felony charges following a report of a gun being fired in a home with teenagers.
A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges including to holding a nurse hostage when he was being housed in Dodge County Jail and urging another woman to contact the nurse and persuade the nurse not to testify against him.
A 1974 graduate of Wayland Academy is giving back to the school and community that he says was pivotal to his success in life.
