Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man could be facing some prison time after DNA evidence allegedly places him at the scene of a 2019 burglary in a garage.
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident in the town of Chester Sunday evening. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Wisconsin Dells High School plans to start a fire training and certification program for juniors and seniors in the 2022-23 school year.
A former La Valle man was sentenced for attacking and threatening to kill three women outside an Excelsior home in September.
