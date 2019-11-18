ANGELS HERALD HOLIDAY SEASON

WAUPUN| The first sign the holiday season is here is when the Heralding Angels go up on Main Street. Monday, they did. In the bucket is Waupun Utilities lineman Chad Flegner and helping him down below is his brother Todd.

 HANK SNYDER/PHOTO FOR THE DAILY CITIZEN
