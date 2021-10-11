ANNE PEARSON

Contributor

1976-2021

Anne Pearson served as the administrative assistant to the athletic director at Beaver Dam High School for 42 years, retiring from her position at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

She began her career with the Beaver Dam Unified School District immediately after graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1976. In the first three years of her 45-year career, Anne worked various clerical roles in the high school’s main office before joining the athletic department in the fall of 1979. During her tenure, she served eight different athletic directors, and nine different principals.

During her career, Pearson helped the department navigate through a conference re-assignment, from the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference after it disbanded, to admission into the Badger North Conference. In addition, she also assisted with the addition of six new sports during this time as Beaver Dam expanded its athletic offerings to 21 WIAA sponsored sports.