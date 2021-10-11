 Skip to main content
Anne Pearson, Contributor, 1976-2021
Anne Pearson, Contributor, 1976-2021

ANNE PEARSON

Contributor

1976-2021

Anne Pearson served as the administrative assistant to the athletic director at Beaver Dam High School for 42 years, retiring from her position at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

She began her career with the Beaver Dam Unified School District immediately after graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1976. In the first three years of her 45-year career, Anne worked various clerical roles in the high school’s main office before joining the athletic department in the fall of 1979. During her tenure, she served eight different athletic directors, and nine different principals.

Pearson receives award

Anne Pearson, contributor, receives an athletic hall of fame plaque Friday at halftime of the Beaver Dam High School homecoming game. Pearson served as the administrative assistant to the athletic director at BDHS from 1976-2021.

During her career, Pearson helped the department navigate through a conference re-assignment, from the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference after it disbanded, to admission into the Badger North Conference. In addition, she also assisted with the addition of six new sports during this time as Beaver Dam expanded its athletic offerings to 21 WIAA sponsored sports.

Among the many duties Pearson performed, the most significant included transportation logistics/scheduling, hiring/confirming officials, organizing home game-day logistics, monitoring athlete eligibility, and organizing end-of-the-season athletic awards. Outside of her athletic duties, she was responsible for procuring substitute teachers on a daily basis, assisted with the needs of the 30 non-athletic extra-curricular organizations, and also served as the school’s financial bookkeeper.

Her parting words are that she “worked with many amazing people, all whom I consider my family.”

