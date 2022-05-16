2022 Baraboo Reads focuses on exploration of gender identity

The 2022 Baraboo Reads project will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Baraboo City Hall, 101 South Blvd.

The book under discussion, “Fine: A Comic About Gender,” by former Baraboo resident Rhea Ewing. Ewing will be present to tell the audience what inspired the book, how the book project developed, and answer questions from the audience.

The book is part memoir, part psycho-sociological exploration, based on Ewing’s own odyssey of self-understanding, and interviews gathered over a 10-year period that describe the many facets of gender expression. Ewing tells this story in the form of a graphic novel, illustrated in evocative, two-color artwork.

This event, planned by the Baraboo Acts Coalition, the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo, and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, is designed to be a safe and respectful setting for the discussion of gender identity issues.

Participants may register for the discussion group/author presentation and pick up a free copy of the book at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library or the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Student Services.

For more information, contact Joan Wheeler at the library, 608-356-6166.