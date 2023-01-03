The new year rings in new tears of joy by bringing new babies

It was humorist Don Herold who once said, "Babies are such a nice way to start people."

Babies are also a nice way to start a new year. Reedsburg Area Medical Center (RAMC), SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo, and other medical facilities in the area welcomed the first babies of 2023 this last weekend.

The storks were busy.

At the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Birth Center, Sydney and Micah Biesterfeld celebrated the arrival of their first child. Their daughter, Jane Margaret Biesterfeld, was born on her due date of January 1. She was delivered at 3:57 a.m. The baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long.

In a statement, the parents said, "We are excited to start the year of many blessings - on to deliver on the first, the first child, the first grandchild, and the first great-grandchild, in addition to being Reedsburg's first baby of 2023!"

The new parents were given a bevy of gifts donated by local organizations and businesses. Gifts were provided by Kay's Jewelers, State Farm Insurance, Land's End, the RAMC Gift Shop, Resale Beyond the Expected Shop, Partners of RAMC, the RAMC Massage Therapy Department, and the RAMC Birth Center.

There were bundles of joy elsewhere.

Wrapped in a homemade blanket, donated by an anonymous community member, Baraboo welcomed its newest resident on January 1 at 6:30 a.m. The baby boy came in a few weeks earlier than expected. The family is healthy and happy.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo delivered 180 babies in 2022. The tallest was 22 inches. The smallest was 16.5 inches. The biggest was 10 pounds, 8 ounces. The littlest was 4 pounds, 15.6 ounces.

Ninety-three girls were born. The most popular name was Emma. Eighty-seven boys were born. The most popular boy's name was Oliver.

Elsewhere, Aspirus Health System welcomed a total of 2,999 babies in 2022. Aspirus, based in Wausau, serves communities throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, including Portage.

The top baby names at Aspirus facilities in 2022 were Ella, Eleanor, and Olivia, for girls, and Henry, Oliver, and Owen, for boys.

January babies are Capricorns. Their birthstone is the garnet. They have two birth flowers: the carnation and the snowdrop. The rarest of all birthdays throughout the year is January 1. It falls in at 365th place.

That said, there are still quite a few babies ringing in the new year. UNICEF estimates that, worldwide, around 371,000 babies are born on New Year's Day. Approximately 12,000 of those babies are born in the United States.

Those babies need names. BabyCenter, an online media company, recently released its report of the top baby names chosen by parents in 2022. For girls, the top three were Olivia, Emma, and Amelia. For boys, the top three names were Liam, Noah, and Oliver.

For Reedsburg's new baby, Jane, it was the 378th most popular girl's name in 2022. No matter about popularity. The little girl, and Baraboo's little boy, and all the other babies welcoming in the new year, from Sauk Prairie Healthcare to Aspirus in Portage; in homes and health centers across the area, are being cared for and loved.