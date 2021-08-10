 Skip to main content
Blue Zones contract expires, program ends locally
Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam is transitioning its community wellbeing efforts after the Blue Zones project contract expires at the end of the month.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will not renew is contract with Blue Zones when it expires Aug. 31.

The Blue Zones Project in Dodge County started five years ago to encourage residents, businesses, schools and municipalities to make choices and implement policies to help improve community health and well-being. Some of the changes implemented included walking school bus initiatives, certain items marked in grocery stores, organizations deemed "Blue Zones approved" after taking certain steps, anti-vaping city policy and more.

Marshfield and Blue Zones did not provide data about outcomes on Tuesday.

Following history’s path in Beaver Dam: Walking tour maps printed, ready for use

Dodge County was certified as a Blue Zones Community in 2020 and will become a Blue Zones Project legacy community. The hospital's wellbeing work will be run by its local community health team, supported by the Marshfield System's Center for Community Health Advancement.

All current hospital staff working on the Blue Zones Project will continue their employment in the Marshfield System. The hospital will set up a new community health committee with community representatives and leaders to make recommendations about programs and initiatives.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

