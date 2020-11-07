Al and Wink Tillema

Al and Wink (Dykstra) Tillema of Beaver Dam are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

They were united in marriage on Nov. 11, 1960 at the First Reformed Church in Randolph. Before retiring they ran welding businesses at Beaver Blacksmith and Al-Win Enterprises.

The couple enjoyed their retirement going on numerous mission trips and spending winters in Florida.

Their children are Dale Tillema of Beaver Dam, Beth (Mark) Benton of Horicon and daughter Amy who passed away in 1979.

Grandchildren are Alyse (Adam) Giacalone, Whitney Holwerda (Jacob Rataczak), Jared Holwerda (Jordan Andre), Chad Holwerda, (Angela Miller ) and Christopher Shattuck.

Great grandchildren are Autumn, Asher, Ryker and Alarik.

They will celebrate as a family.