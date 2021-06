Ron and Jo Akerberg of Camp Douglas were married 50 years ago on June 5, 1971. They started out together working for the Autolite plant in Woodstock, Illinois, then moved up to Camp Douglas with their two daughters, Stacy Akerberg and Brenda Kerschner. They have been farming for more than 40 years now. They have two grandchildren, Chloe and Ava Kerschner.