ANNIVERSARY: Belters celebrate 50 years
Robert and Linda Belter of Baraboo, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 9, 2021, at the Baraboo Country Club with family and friends. Pastor Emil G. Toepel united them in marriage on Oct. 9, 1971, at a 7:30 p.m. candlelight service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo

They were blessed with four children, Jeremy of Baraboo, Jason of Hutchinson, Kansas, Angela (Wade) Valley of Baraboo, Jeffrey (Danielle) of Baraboo. They have three granddaughters, Zeva Valley and Delilah and Cecelia Belter.

