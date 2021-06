Joseph and Nancy Bonin of Portage will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. They married on June 26, 1971, at St. James Church in Madison. They raised three children, Lisa, Joey, and Mike, in Madison, before leaving the big city and finding their piece of heaven on the Fox River in Portage. They also were blessed with nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. They have owned and operated The Big Chicken for the last 13 years.