ANNIVERSARY: Bortzs celebrate 40 years

Vickie and Ken Bortz of Portage, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020. They have been lifelong residents of Columbia County and are blessed with two daughters, a son-in-law and a granddaughter.
