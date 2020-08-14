You have permission to edit this article.
ANNIVERSARY: Bortzs celebrate 40 years
Vickie and Ken Bortz

Vickie and Ken Bortz of Portage, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020. They have been lifelong residents of Columbia County and are blessed with two daughters, a son-in-law and a granddaughter.

