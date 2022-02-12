ANNIVERSARY: Buss' celebrate 70 years

Busses celebrate 70 years
Albert and Caroline Buss, longtime residents of Beaver Dam, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 9. They fondly remember being married in the chapel rectory on Feb. 9, 1952, in Neosho. Victor Buss and his wife, Rosemarie, served as best man and maid of honor, and in attendance were the priest’s two boxer dogs.
Caroline and Albert have six children, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. They have enjoyed a life of traveling, boating, operating the Buss Stop tavern, flying and being active in the Beaver Dam Community Theatre.