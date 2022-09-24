ANNIVERSARY: Butterbrodts celebrate 70 years

John and June Butterbrodt, Beaver Dam, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, 2022.

John E. Butterbrodt, 93, originally from Burnett, and June R. Bolhalter, 92, originally from West Bend, were married on Sept. 27, 1952, at Holy Angels in West Bend. They met at a dance on May 10, 1950.

They have three children, Claire Sedushak of Oconomowoc, Larry Butterbrodt (Beverly) of Statesville, North Carolina and Daniel Butterbrodt (deceased).

They are blessed with five devoted grandchildren, Angela Meacham, of Ephraim, Colin Sedushak of Skokie, Illinois, Ashley Sedushak of Oconomowoc, Jaclyn Levetzow of Long Grove, Iowa, and Aaron Butterbrodt of Hubertus. They also have four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.