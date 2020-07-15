ANNIVERSARY: Covoloskies celebrate 60 years
ANNIVERSARY: Covoloskies celebrate 60 years

Bob and Fran Covoloskie

Bob and Fran Covoloskie of Baraboo celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2020.

Two amazingly wonderful people who prove blind dates really do work out.

