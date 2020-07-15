ANNIVERSARY: Covoloskies celebrate 60 years

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Covoloskies celebrate 60 years
Bob and Fran Covoloskie of Baraboo celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2020.
Two amazingly wonderful people who prove blind dates really do work out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!