Jerry and Rosie Cummings of Baraboo, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16, 2022. They were united in marriage on Sept. 16, 1972, at St. Joseph’s Church in Baraboo, with the reception at the Elks Club with many friends and family in attendance. They met at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant where they both retired from after long careers. They also owned a dairy farm near Baraboo. They have one daughter and son-in-law and two granddaughters.