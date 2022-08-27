 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Dohners celebrate 50 years

James and Suzanne Dohner

James and Suzanne Dohner, of Baraboo, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, with their children and grandchildren. The couple were married Sept. 2, 1972, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baraboo, followed by a reception in Lake Delton.

The couple own and operate a beef cattle and Christmas tree farm in Baraboo, and enjoy spending time with family. They have two children, Jess (Ellie) Dohner of Sun Prairie, and Jennifer (Brian) Albrecht of Baraboo. They are also blessed with five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jackob, Davidson, Lukas, and Katelynn.

