Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Norm and Emily Froehlich of Cambria celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2020. They celebrated with family on May 30 at their daughters house on Beaver Dam Lake.

The couple are blessed with three children, John and Linda Smedema of Beaver Dam, Gary and Loretta Froehlich of Cambria and Terry and Linda Froehlich of Dalton. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.