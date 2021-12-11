ANNIVERSARY: Garskes celebrate 60 years

Garskes celebrate 60 years
Bob and Jan Garske, Poynette, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, 2021. They went skydiving in October. They have two children, Michael, (Jodi), Jennifer, (Barry); and five grandchildren.
Garskes celebrate 60 years
Bob and Jan Garske, Poynette, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, 2021. They went skydiving in October. They have two children, Michael, (Jodi), Jennifer, (Barry); and five grandchildren.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.