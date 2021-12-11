 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Garskes celebrate 60 years
Bob and Jan Garske

Bob and Jan Garske, Poynette, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, 2021. They went skydiving in October. They have two children, Michael, (Jodi), Jennifer, (Barry); and five grandchildren.

