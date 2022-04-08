ANNIVERSARY: Giebels celebrate 50 years

James and Suzanne Giebel of Baraboo, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2022, with family. The couple were married by Rev. Maurice Jones on April 8, 1972, at the First United Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at the Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo.
The couple owns and operates Giebel Farms, north of Baraboo, and enjoy spending time with family. They have five children, Shannon (Kory) Cummings, Kristin (Doug) Kaster of Baraboo, Erin (Rhett) Jaquish of Sauk City, Jordan (Clayton) Peterson of Reedsburg, and Scott (Elizabeth) Giebel of Baraboo. They are also blessed with 12 grandchildren.