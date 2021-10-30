ANNIVERSARY: Guenthers celebrate 65 years

Guenthers celebrate 65 years

Norman and Audrey (Frey) Guenther, of Beaver Dam, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 3, 2021.

Rev. L.C. Kirst married them on Nov. 3, 1956, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. The couple have four children, Bonnie Guenther, Bruce (Becky Schreider) Guenther, Betty (Paul) Griswold, and Susan Guenther, deceased.

Their grandchildren are Jessica (Tim) Shivley, Jason (Sarah) Stegner, Mitchel Guenther, Sylvia Guenther, Michael (Stacy Barczykowski) Griswold, and Nicole (Luke Katze) Griswold.

They have five great-grandchildren, Natalie and Emily Shivley, Colton and Samuel Stegner, and McKenzie Griswold.

They will celebrate together with family.