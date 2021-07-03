ANNIVERSARY: Haskins’ celebrate 50 years

Andy and Sandy (Hanusa) Haskins of Baraboo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3, 2021. They were married on July 3, 1971, at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. They spent their honeymoon at the Chippewa Hotel on Mackinac Island with a stop at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. They raised two children, Aaron and Amy (Jim Pierce), in Baraboo, and also owned and operated Action Electric together for 36 years before retiring. They have two grandchildren, Charlie and Jaxon.