Tom and Deloris were married June 1, 1957, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville. Father Leo Joyce united them in marriage the week after he was ordained a priest. They have four children: Theresa (Jeff) Wilson, Kay (Jim) Blankenheim, Tom (Gigi) Hilgendorf, Nancy (Jerome) Kruse; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.