Paul and Cindy Hilke of Baraboo will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a small gathering of immediate family. They were married July 3, 1971.

They were blessed with six children, Jon Hilke of Evansville, Tom (Megan) Hilke of Wausau, Elizabeth (Eric) Ritter of La Crescent, Minnesota, Nicole Hilke, Mark Hilke, and Ann Hilke, all of Baraboo, and seven grandchildren.