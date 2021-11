ANNIVERSARY: Hupfs celebrate 60 years

Hupfs celebrate 60 years

Roger and Patricia Hupf, of Beaver Dam, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11, 2021.

They were united in marriage on Nov. 11, 1961, at St. Gabriel’s Church in Randolph, on a beautiful fall day. The couple have six children, Pam (Chris Westfall) Hupf, Laurie (Brian Koch) Covington, Kelly (Alan Paulson) Paulson, Cindy (Dennis VanderHoeven) VanderHoeven, Kim (Ernest Donaldson) Hupf-Donaldson, and Steven Roger Hupf, deceased.

Their grandchildren are Nicole Schalinske, Benjamin Heidemann, Olivia Covington, Megan Heidemann, Taylor Dietz, Kyle Paulson, Sam VanderHoeven, Jada Donaldson, Riley VanderHoeven, Emma Paulson and Nataya Donaldson.

They have four great-grandchildren, Aidyn Moreno, Porter Covington, Delilah Athanas and Brooks Athanas.