ANNIVERSARY: Johnsons celebrate 50 years

Dennis and Kathy Johnson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 16, 2021. They were married on Oct. 16, 1971, in Muscoda, her hometown and moved to Baraboo shortly thereafter.

Dennis recently retired from a long career in agriculture including grain and livestock farming and agricultural lending, most recently at the WCCU Credit Union. Her career is still ongoing as a founding member of the SJS Cancer Support Team and as the treasurer of The Saint Vincent's De Paul Society of Baraboo. Prior to this, she held lengthy tenures at the Specially Hers dress store in Baraboo and at the Baraboo School District.